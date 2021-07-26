SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation will host its Gratitude Gathering at the hospital's outpatient center patio from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The event is meant to celebrate 365 days of community, philanthropy and excellent health care for the Sheridan community. Refreshments will be provided.
From 4 to 5 p.m., the SMH Foundation will host its annual meeting and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. will host its Gratitude Gathering.
Call 307-673-2418 for more information. Sheridan Memorial Hospital is located at 1333 W. Fifth St.