SHERIDAN — National Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) week is June 14-20, 2023. The week is a way to honor those who work in this demanding profession that requires meeting the basic care needs for patients in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, in assisted living and in patients’ homes, according to a press release.
“At Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH), we have 64 CNAs who are at the center of our patient care areas. They provide bedside, hands-on care to our patients — assisting the nurses with multiple responsibilities. CNAs play a critical and valuable role in the patient care team — answering the patient’s questions and responding to their care needs 24 hours a day,” SMH Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealer said.
The most common duties that CNAs provide to patients under the direction of registered nurses (RN) include:
• Assisting patients with daily needs such as cleaning, bathing, helping with dressing and toileting needs.
• Turning, repositioning and ambulating patients to keep skin healthy and prevent skin breakdown.
• Serving meals and assisting with eating as needed.
• Completing and documenting vital signs (blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation readings).
These duties are clearly very important to patients, as are the CNA’s behavioral skills, including having a high level of patience, compassion, empathy, attention to detail, communication skills, a sense of humor and physical strength, according to a press release. All of these characteristics of CNAs ensure patients receive outstanding care while in hospitals, long-term care facilities or in their own homes.
The CNA career is a rewarding and fulfilling one, and these skills are in high demand with the expanding health care needs of our aging population, the release said. A CNA can make this a lifelong career, or they can build on the learning and experience and expand their schooling into another health care field.
“Our CNAs are excellent in the quality care that they provide and are focused on a positive patient experience,” Bealer said. “Please take time this week to thank a CNA for all of the care that they provide to our patients. We are proud of all of our nursing assistants and we wish them a happy CNA week.”