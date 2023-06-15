SHERIDAN — National Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) week is June 14-20, 2023. The week is a way to honor those who work in this demanding profession that requires meeting the basic care needs for patients in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, in assisted living and in patients’ homes, according to a press release. 

“At Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH), we have 64 CNAs who are at the center of our patient care areas. They provide bedside, hands-on care to our patients — assisting the nurses with multiple responsibilities. CNAs play a critical and valuable role in the patient care team — answering the patient’s questions and responding to their care needs 24 hours a day,” SMH Chief Nursing Officer Cathy Bealer said. 

