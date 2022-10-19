SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital launches an expanded preventative health care program called HealtheLife® Fridays starting Oct. 21.
The new program begins with wellness blood screenings, now called patient directed lab testing. The preventative panels — which do not require a physician order — include a blood chemistry panel, CBC, PSA, HA1C and Vitamin D.
SMH Laboratory Manager Andrea Paulson said HealthLife Fridays at the downtown location will be good for the community.
“Moving our patient directed lab testing downtown and providing it once a month will streamline things for our patients,” she said. “Our lab phlebotomists will conduct the blood draws in the spacious conference room and there is ample parking in the hospital’s lot across Gould Street.”
HealtheLife® Fridays will be offered on the third Friday of each month at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Primary Care clinic located at 61 S. Gould St. in downtown Sheridan.
“This new service is a way for us to bring exciting new preventative health opportunities to our community. At future HealtheLife Fridays, we look forward to offering more tests, screenings, and education — much like a traditional health fair,” SMH Primary Care Manager Tyler Crossley said.
Online scheduling for this new program allows patients to schedule up to three months in advance. Patients may schedule appointments from 6:30-11:30 a.m. via the hospital’s website: sheridanhospital.org, or patients may leave a message requesting an appointment at 307-675-4675.
Hospital staff will return calls to schedule an appointment date and time.