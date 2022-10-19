Doctor stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital launches an expanded preventative health care program called HealtheLife® Fridays starting Oct. 21.

The new program begins with wellness blood screenings, now called patient directed lab testing. The preventative panels — which do not require a physician order — include a blood chemistry panel, CBC, PSA, HA1C and Vitamin D.

