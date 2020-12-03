SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital executive staff remains prepared for a surge of COVID-19 patients over the winter and holiday season but remains hopeful Sheridan County may still flatten the curve before vaccine inoculation becomes readily available.
SMH bed availability totals 88 readily available beds suited for COVID-19-positive patients and 22 other beds, with other options available in a ward-like setting if a surge in pandemic numbers requires such care. While bed availability remains healthy, as COVID-19 hospitalizations average eight to 15 patients per day, staffing is slightly more of a concern.
“You couple that with the fact that we might have between 20 and 60 staff out who are either in quarantine or are positive as well, which makes it a very challenging set of circumstances as active cases continue to add on top of one another,” SMH CEO Mike McCafferty said.
Staffing for COVID-19 surge remains stable, as physicians remain available to switch over to medical-surgical or intensive care units if needed. In addition to medical staff, personal protective equipment and other supplies are adequate at this time and have a plan in place if a surge were to happen in Sheridan County.
After staff completed a table-top exercise evaluating resources if there was a surge, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger said the hospital is well poised for what’s coming.
“Hopefully we’ll be fortunate enough to see this thing level off a little bit, but we’re ready for more,” Addlesperger said.
Addlesperger also said the hospital is offering antibody treatments to certain COVID-19 positive patients.
“It’s a great thing for patients,” Addlesperger said. “It’s also a great thing for us to help limit the severe disease in the community. If we can prevent people from progressing in need to be hospitalized for two or three weeks, we’ll all be better off.”
Staff and community partners are already creating a plan of action for a vaccine, which is awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will determine priority areas to administer the vaccine.
For Sheridan County, the plan is to administer the two-part vaccine — distributed by two individual companies, Pfizer and BioNTech — to health care workers and long-term facility health care employees and residents as the first tier of recipients of the vaccine. A list following that is currently being cultivated.
There’s a lot of really strong work that’s going on right now to plan the processes to provide that service in an efficient manner for folks out there,” McCafferty said.
In other news
• SMH staff remains readily available to help with psychiatric patients 24/7, as telehealth options are available at all times. Hespen said behavioral health patients increased by 20% over the last year.
• SMH Board Trustees unanimously accepted the hospital financial audit for fiscal year 2020.