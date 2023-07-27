SHERIDAN — Looking back at data collected over the past year, the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is finding ways to facilitate better experiences for patients and staff.
By fine tuning feedback management, Dr. Kelly Lieb said more accurate data can be gleaned from the unique circumstances of each patient. An example of this, Lieb said, is ensuring patients receive feedback surveys at more opportune times during their care.
“[The survey] was going out to cancer patients right after diagnosis. One of the big questions was, ‘Did you understand your medications?’... They haven’t even received those medicines and they are still digesting a pretty significant diagnosis,” Lieb said. “We’re changing when they receive this survey to after a few rounds of treatment, so we hope to see the net promoter score change and some frontline work around the leading measures for side effects from medicines and some nursing education with the patients and families specific to those medicines.”
Lieb said SMH’s patient experience committee is looking at successes within specific departments for tips on improvement. If successful feedback management in the ambulatory setting can be replicated in the inpatient setting, the answers on how to improve certain processes can be found from patients.
“We’re seeing that once we contact a patient who has that feedback [survey] for us, if we can contact them within 48 hours, most of the time they are giving us the answers to our process improvement,” Lieb said. “Not only can we mitigate that patient feedback right then and there before it becomes a formal grievance… but then we can also improve our processes.”
In the interest of support for employees, Chief Development Officer Cody Sinclair said this year’s Gallup employee engagement survey results show strengths to celebrate as well as areas for improvement. The Gallup employee engagement survey emphasizes the identification of key areas of needed improvement to allow employers such as SMH to prioritize the needs of the staff, separated by teams and managers to address the specifics of each department.
With 82% staff participation in the survey, 652 total respondents, Sinclair said the results of the survey indicated hospital staff feel confident in the materials, tools and equipment available to them, though the lowest scoring categories of the survey were recognition and development.
“What we’re focused on is getting a team together to look at the data and talk about it. What are the opportunities? What did we do really well? How are things going well and what is our opportunity to grow?” Sinclair said. “Talking about it, setting a goal and then doing something about that goal.”
