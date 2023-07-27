Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.