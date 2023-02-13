SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital emergency department has begun mock trauma training to allow doctors, nurses and specialists of all kinds to practice handling trauma patients ahead of “trauma season,” the summer months that bring a higher number of patients through the hospital.

Trauma Coordinator Toni Schoonover said mock trauma training is important for allowing both experienced and brand new hospital staff the opportunity to brush up on their knowledge. Additionally, Schoonover said hospitals that are designated as trauma centers have a 26% higher patient survival rate than other hospitals.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

