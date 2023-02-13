SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital emergency department has begun mock trauma training to allow doctors, nurses and specialists of all kinds to practice handling trauma patients ahead of “trauma season,” the summer months that bring a higher number of patients through the hospital.
Trauma Coordinator Toni Schoonover said mock trauma training is important for allowing both experienced and brand new hospital staff the opportunity to brush up on their knowledge. Additionally, Schoonover said hospitals that are designated as trauma centers have a 26% higher patient survival rate than other hospitals.
“Trauma care has changed so much over the years and we want to be on top of what’s the best practice now. Something that was good even five years ago isn’t the same now, so continuing to educate even our very experienced nurses is great,” Schoonover said.
The first mock trauma training took place in November, said emergency room Dr. Keith Borg, and another took place last week. Borg has been overseeing the trainings due in part to his experience in hospitals with larger trauma centers than SMH. Borg has also participated in trauma center verifications at other hospitals for the American College of Surgeons.
“Trauma, just like emergency medicine, is a team sport. Everybody needs to play their role,” Borg said. “We do see a fair amount of trauma, but we don’t see a lot of super sick trauma, and the more you play and rehearse and practice, the better off you are in understanding what’s going on when you get to the big game.”
The training functions as closely as possible to a real-life trauma scenario. Emergency medical services call in a “patient,” provide details such as the nature of the mock injury, vitals, administered medications and estimated time of arrival, and ER staff then use that information to prepare for the intake, Borg said. The patients are even moulaged, meaning makeup is used to simulate injuries anywhere from bruising to exposed bone.
Borg’s own daughters participated in the very first training.
“We started small, we did the first one over Thanksgiving week and my daughters were actually in town, so my 16-year-old was the trauma victim and we moulaged her,” Borg said. “Then my oldest, who’s actually an EMT, brought her in and gave a report. Last week we upgraded that and had the new ambulance service bring our patient in and they provided victims for us who were moulaged and we went through those scenarios.”
At the end of each training, all hospital staff and EMS personnel who participated gather for a debrief to discuss what went well, what didn’t and what could be done differently in the future.
ER nurse Patricia Rader has participated in the mock trauma trainings and said they allow for hospital staff to get in some much needed practice in a simulated environment.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for people to walk through things in a lower stress situation and just go through the motions of what would you do next? What would you do after this? What would you do and who would you call? How would you handle this situation?” Rader said. “A trauma situation, in our trauma bay especially, requires a lot of people in a room where there are a lot of moving parts required... It’s kind of like a dance and I think going through these practices really does help lower anxiety and make it so that people have been there and done that at least once.”
Mock trauma training benefits more than just long-time hospital staff, Borg said. SMH has seen a large number of new staff coming in, some who have never worked a trauma before, and this particular training allows staff from various arms of the hospital to practice working together.
“It’s a good chance to bring all the components of the team, from pre-hospital all the way through the emergency department as well as operating, together to practice,” Borg said. “ It’s a team sport and it’s really important that all those people work together for the optimal care of the trauma patient.”
Rader said her experience with mock trauma training has been positive for her personally and professionally by allowing her to feel ready to confront a number of potential scenarios in the ER.
“I feel like it definitely has lowered some anxiety of the unknown,” Rader said. “As ER nurses, we are always ready for what might come through the door via ambulance or a patient walking in, but any chance that I personally have to practice lowers my anxiety just that much more for being a little bit more prepared.”
Similarly, Borg spoke highly of the teamwork exhibited by hospital staff, bolstered by participation in training.
“There's easily a dozen people at the bedside from different perspectives and roles and all those people are doing their job,” Borg said. “When it works, it’s awesome. It’s absolutely amazing when we’re together.”
