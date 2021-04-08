SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the country for 2021, according to the Chartis Center for Rural Health for the sixth year in a row.
More than 800 hospitals were included in the study. The list is developed using the hospital strength INDEX, which assesses performance utilizing 37 independent indicators across eight pillars of performance including inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charges and finance.
According to the Chartis Group website, hospitals making the list serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities. The website states that “amidst uncertainty, transition and strain, these top performers are excelling in increasing patient satisfaction, securing better outcomes for patients, managing risk, achieving higher quality and operating at a lower cost than their peers.”
“Earning this designation for six years in a row really speaks to the commitment to our community of our medical staff and employees," SMH Chief Executive Officer Mike McCafferty said. "These efforts are to help position our hospital for clinical and operational excellence and, ultimately, great value for our patients and our community.”
According to a release by the awarding body, the award is “based entirely on publicly available data and the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.”
“We are proud to serve this community and these accolades are really about the quality work our physicians, health care providers and all employees are doing every day to provide excellent patient-centered care,” McCafferty said.