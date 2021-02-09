Today

Bitterly cold. Sun and clouds mixed. High near 5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -11F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early, then some snow showers later in the day. High near 5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.