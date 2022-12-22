SHERIDAN — For health care professionals at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, most procedures focus on rectifying a health issue, minimizing complications and expediting recovery. A new technology now utilized at the hospital will aid in accomplishing those goals, hospital staff said.

Patients can now access the new da Vinci Xi Robot-Assisted Surgical System at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. According to hospital officials, patients who undergo procedures with the system experience shorter hospital stays, reduced recovery time, reduced pain/discomfort, reduced scarring and reduced blood loss. The da Vinci system is designed to be a safe and minimally invasive option for many surgical interventions.

