SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees met Wednesday, discussing plans to raise patient survey scores and the rapid growth of the SMH Foundation over the month of January.
The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems rates hospitals on a scale of one to five through patient survey responses. Mike McCafferty, CEO of SMH, explained plans to raise the hospital’s rating.
“We have a four-year goal of an HCAHPS five-star rating. We’re currently at a four-star. We have a one-year goal of improving upon our four-star, we’re currently at 3.63. We want to improve to a 4.93 by June of 2023,” McCafferty said. “We identify all the things that contribute to being obstacles to us achieving those goals and then we start to line up the actions and behaviors that need changing with us to drive results.”
McCafferty said working directly with hospital staff to continually improve is an important first step to raising the hospital’s score.
“The biggest part of it is the case accountability that we create within our management structure for our executive screening team, meeting with the different areas of the hospital to talk about the work that they’re doing, trying to coach them and improve upon the work that they’re doing,” McCafferty said. “That really influences those high level goals.”
In an effort to raise the rating, Chief Ambulatory Officer Holly Zajic described some of the changes implemented in primary care to better suit what patients are looking for including a staffed phone line and medication notifications.
“We’re just trying to do what we can to connect with our patients and we talked a lot about the future and how we’re going to grow from internal medicine, so we’ll be leveraging technology,” Zajic said. “We’ll continue to look at different care models and service lines and we’re going to embrace retail thinking. We think it’s super important to connect with our patients and what they’re wanting is on-demand care right away.”
McCafferty elaborated on some of the challenges posed by HCAHPS and how the hospital plans to work around them.
“It’s always been kind of a sore subject in that the information we get back from HCAHPS is sometimes 60 to 90 days and if we’re going to make corrections and navigate through that end result, we have to make it much quicker than that,” McCafferty said. “That’s why we’re basically going to where the rubber meets the road on a patient level. Through the physicians and the nurses, we’re going to get a quicker response on that… The end result, naturally, is having great outcomes in the patient’s family, but it is a statistic, HCAHPS, and we’re constantly trying to improve on that. I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”
According to Director of Donor Relations Ada Kirven, positive patient experiences can have more impact than just a high HCAHPS score. Kirven said the SMH Foundation has seen a significant uptick in donations since the beginning of the year.
“This year, we already welcomed 131 new foundation members, which is terrific, and they’ve given a total gift amount of $270,000,” Kirven said. “Some people have made some really significant gifts to support all the different areas of work that we’re doing… We continue to see so many people recognize [the hospital] with gifts coming in in that way and gifts of $2,000 or more. We had 15 of those last month and our total gifts for December was $302,000. It’s amazing what’s happening.”
Kirven said the influx of new donors to the foundation is in no small part due to the quality of care provided by hospital staff.
“I’m not always sure that the people that are out there every day doing the work and taking care of people know what an impact that has,” Kirven said. “I’m proud of the work that we do.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.