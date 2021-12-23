SHERIDAN — This week, Sheridan Memorial Hospital received a special Christmas delivery of handmade quilts from Love in Stitches, a local nonprofit.
The handmade blankets were specially made for newborns and also children who may have to visit the hospital for a variety of reasons. The Pediatric and Emergency Departments distribute the blankets to their young patients.
Love in Stitches has delivered the handmade quilts to many throughout the community since 2014 in collaboration with Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
“We hope kiddos enjoy and that the soft, cuddly quilts bring comfort to those in need,” Penny Covalt said.
Covalt added Love in Stitches plans to continue the project.
“As long as there are kids in need and we can sew, we’ll make our deliveries,” she said. “With this delivery, we have given over 150 quilts to Sheridan Memorial Hospital — it’s a great partnership!”
The staff at the hospital agree.
“The generosity and time these remarkable women spend to make a difference for our patients is incredible,” said Lynn Grady, director of critical care. The quilts bring comfort and smiles during a stressful time and they are so appreciated.”