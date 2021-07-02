SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has removed COVID-testing requirements for community members who are asymptomatic and fully vaccinated for the virus.
Those who have been fully vaccinated and are not displaying symptoms of the virus won’t be required to take a COVID test prior to medical procedures, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger said.
Testing will continue to be required for those who have not been fully vaccinated and those who are displaying COVID-like symptoms, and will continue to be offered to vaccinated patients who wish to take the precaution, Addlesperger said.
The new policy, which will go into effect next week, mirrors the policies of other hospitals in the region, Addlesperger said.
The hospital conducts an average of 23 COVID tests a day, with the vast majority of those being pre-surgical and pre-procedure testing, Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. McCafferty said he expected the new rule to reduce the hospital’s testing needs slightly, but since 65.55% of county residents are still unvaccinated, there will still be numerous tests conducted each day.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 34.45% of Sheridan County’s population was fully vaccinated as of July 1. Sheridan County has the third highest county vaccination rate behind Teton (57.87%) and Albany (42.88%), according to the department. Statewide, 31.4% of the population is vaccinated.
The change to Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s testing requirements comes as Sheridan County experiences a summer lull in COVID-19 cases. As of July 1, the county had four active cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. There are currently no hospitalized patients, McCafferty said.
Due to slow progression of the virus in the community, Sheridan Memorial Hospital disbanded its weekly COVID-19 media call on Thursday, although it will be reinstated if more than 15 members of the community have the virus at any given time, McCafferty said.
The hospital discontinued its vaccination clinic Wednesday, but the COVID-19 vaccine is still available to all county residents at Sheridan County Public Health, Walgreens, Wal-Mart and Osco Pharmacy in Albertson’s. Residents must be older than 12 to receive the Pfizer vaccine, older than 16 to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and older than 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine.