Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is once again seeking a design for its 2022 Christmas card.

The hospital is accepting entries from third- through fifth-grade students in Sheridan County. Artwork provided by students will be judged by a committee and the overall winner’s design will be used on the card sent out in December 2022.

