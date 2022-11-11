SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is once again seeking a design for its 2022 Christmas card.
The hospital is accepting entries from third- through fifth-grade students in Sheridan County. Artwork provided by students will be judged by a committee and the overall winner’s design will be used on the card sent out in December 2022.
The winner’s name will be printed on the back side of the Christmas card. In addition to recognition on the card, the winner will receive a $50 cash prize. All entries will be displayed in the windows at the hospital’s downtown offices at 61 S. Gould St. throughout the Christmas season.
“Please help us spread the word to local third- through fifth-grade students,” SMH Community Relations Coordinator Cecile Pattison said. “Each year we get a wide variety of incredible artwork and we can tell the kids work really hard to create our special card. It’s very difficult to select a winner.”
The theme of the 2022 Christmas card is “A Joyous, Blessed Christmas.”
• Students should design artwork with this idea in mind.
• This contest is open to any third- through fifth-grade student in Sheridan County or children of Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff who may live outside of the county.
• Artwork must fit into the box outlined on page two of the entry form and should not be folded.
• Artwork must be an original creation of the child and not mechanically or electronically generated.
• Artwork should be in color (markers, crayons, paint, etc.)
• Child’s name should be neatly printed on the back side of the artwork — name should not appear on the front of the artwork.
• This entry form signed by parent or guardian must be enclosed with artwork.
• Only one entry per child.
Entries are due Nov. 28 and can be dropped off or mailed to the hospital main entrance at 1401 W. Fifth St., Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801.
More information and the entry form can be found on the hospital’s website: sheridanhospital.org — just search for Christmas Card Art Contest.