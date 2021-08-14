SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s number of COVID-19 cases has continued to spike over the past week, growing to a total of 95 probable and confirmed cases, as of Aug. 13.
Even more concerning is the number of individuals who have been hospitalized due to complications from the virus, according to Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty. There are currently four hospitalized individuals, which is down from a high of nine earlier this week.
At the virus’s height in November, there were 15 hospitalized individuals, McCafferty said. But those hospitalizations came when there were already 500 active cases in the county. The current spike in hospitalizations comes as there are fewer than 100 active cases.
“The rate of hospitalization currently is higher than what we were expecting based on what we saw last year,” McCafferty said. “That datapoint is concerning to us, and we are certainly paying attention to it.”
The relatively high number of hospitalizations can likely be attributed to the spread of the virus’s Delta variant, according to McCafferty.
The Delta strain of the virus is more transmissible than previous strains, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and could potentially be more resistant to antibody treatments and vaccination. According to the CDC, the Delta variant, which was first discovered in India, currently makes up 93% of all COVID cases nationwide.
Barb Hespen, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, said hospitalized patients are displaying the same symptoms they’ve displayed since the virus began, with few changes. Currently, there are no patients connected to the hospital’s 12 ventilators.
“I would say it’s very similar to what we saw in the fall,” Hespen said. “Respiratory difficulties. Cough. Fever. Some people lose their taste and smell.”
McCafferty said recently hospitalized individuals have ranged in age from 30 years old to 90 years old and include both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, with the latter making up the “majority” of hospitalized patients, according to McCafferty.
The vast majority of hospitalized individuals have comorbidities complicating their bodies’ reactions to the COVID-19 virus, Hespen said.
COVID testing has increased in light of the growth in local cases, with an average of 48 people tested at the hospital each day, McCafferty said. SMH Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger said it is more important than ever for community members to get tested if they experience common symptoms of the virus, such as a cough, fever, difficulties breathing and loss of a sense of smell or taste.
“The CDC has advised everyone with symptoms consistent with COVID get tested,” Addlesperger told the Press last week. “If positive, they should quarantine immediately.”
The CDC recommends quarantining if you have been within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more, unless you have been fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms.
However, the CDC advises fully vaccinated people get tested within five days after their exposure even if they don’t have symptoms. Vaccinated people are advised to wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days after being exposed to COVID-19.
The spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and testing comes as Sheridan County experienced its first COVID-19 death since March last week.
The older adult woman was older than 65 years old and had conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. Her death brings the county’s death count to 32.
The hospital currently remains open to visitors, but McCafferty acknowledged this was a “fluid” situation that could change rapidly.
“We have not restricted visitors at this point, but we do know hospitals all around the region are doing those kinds of things,” McCafferty said. “We are paying attention to what is happening in our community and the communities around us.”
The hospital continues to recommend public safety measures promoted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as masking and hand-washing. It also continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination.
As of Aug. 9, 36.05% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 33.9%, and Sheridan County is the fourth most-vaccinated county in the state, behind only Teton (70.82%), Albany (44.75%) and Park (36.76%) counties.
Vaccinations continue to be offered at Walgreens, Walmart, Osco Pharmacy and Sheridan County Public Health. McCafferty said the hospital was open to the possibility of offering vaccines at their facility if community demand increases, or if a booster shot becomes necessary.