SHERIDAN — The large spruce trees in front of Sheridan Memorial Hospital, for the past 64 years, have been part of many celebrations but will lose one of its longstanding members in November.
As reported last summer, one of the trees contracted a disease causing its needles to drop and defoliate on one side of the tree.
“SMH has consulted and contracted with a licensed tree specialist to bring the tree back to health,” said Brian Kirven, SMH facility groundskeeping supervisor. “Unfortunately, with the age of the tree and its current state, there was no way to stop the disease. For the safety of those visiting the hospital and the health of the remaining trees, the one deteriorating will be removed by the first of November.”
The trees have been the focal point of the SMH Auxiliary’s Trees of Love efforts for the past 32 years, which includes displaying lights community members purchased to honor or commemorate loved ones. This year will be a bit different, but the tree lighting tradition will carry on, according to a press release from SMH.
“They are beautiful trees and an essential part of our annual Trees of Love celebration,” said Jasmine Slater, development coordinator for SMH. “While we are disappointed about the need to remove this one tree, those still standing will be celebrated and lit up for the Christmas season.”