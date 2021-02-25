SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Testing Center has moved to 1456 West Fifth Street. The new location enables COVID-19 testing to be performed in a person’s vehicle under a drive-thru tent.
Previously, those being tested could drive to the testing center and nurses would come out to their vehicle to perform the test.
“It’s a better process for our patients and staff with our winter weather. The heated tent makes it a lot more comfortable and much more efficient for our staff and patients. The staff can remain out in the tent and more quickly obtain specimens allowing us to serve more patients and shorten wait times,” said Outpatient Services Manager Tyler Crossley.
SMH will continue to schedule COVID-19 test appointments as before. Appointments can be made by calling 307-672-1004. If people arrive at the testing center without an appointment, they will be instructed to pull over and park and call and make an appointment.
“We are also now offering rapid PCR and antigen tests, which will yield results same day instead of having to wait three to five business days for tests performed at the state lab in Cheyenne or the Mayo Clinic lab,” Crossley said. “While scheduling an appointment, hospital personnel will help callers select the most appropriate test for their needs.”
To get to the testing center, vehicles should enter the drive-thru via Kentucky Avenue and watch for signage to direct them through the tent.
The tent is on loan to the hospital from Sheridan County Emergency Preparedness and was purchased through CARES Act funding.