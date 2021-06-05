SHERIDAN — With roughly a third of the county’s population fully vaccinated for COVID-19, Sheridan Memorial Hospital will discontinue its vaccination clinic June 30.
“We have met our mission,” the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger said of the clinic, which was launched in late January. “We have administered over 10,000 vaccinations. But demand is falling off rapidly and keeping that clinic staffed does not make sense — especially as three pharmacies in town and public health will continue to offer the vaccination.”
At the conclusion of the SMH clinic, county residents will have to be vaccinated at Sheridan County Public Health or at one of three local pharmacies: Walgreens, Walmart and Osco.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 32.41% of Sheridan County’s population were fully vaccinated as of June 1. Sheridan County has the fourth highest county vaccination rate behind Teton (54.08%), Albany (39.26%) and Hot Springs (32.92%), according to the department.
Despite this, there is still work to be done, Addlesperger said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has estimated 70% to 85% of the population would need to be vaccinated or immune to reach herd immunity.
“I don’t want to imply we’ve reached the goal for vaccination in the county,” Addlesperger said. “We are still encouraging people to be vaccinated. It would certainly be nice to see that number go up, because as it goes up, the likelihood of serious illness goes down.”
As more residents have been vaccinated, the number of COVID cases in the county has dropped significantly, according to Addlesperger. On June 2, there were 15 active cases in the county with three hospitalized, according to hospital Chief Nursing Officer Barb Hespen. In comparison, the all-time-high case day for the county was Nov. 17, when there were 68 active cases in the county.
There have not been any recent new cases of “variants of concern” in the community, although the hospital continues to send specimens to the state for examination, Addlesperger said. Variants of concern can be spread more easily among people and can have increased severity such as more hospitalizations and more deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Addlesperger didn’t rule out the possibility of the hospital’s vaccination clinic returning at some point as the ongoing pandemic situation continues to grow and evolve.
“If there was some change or a booster shot needed to be given this September or November, we would consider bringing the clinic back,” Addlesperger said. “Our goal all along was to support public health and get the vaccine to a large number of people, and we will continue to assist with that as needed.”
The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all county residents. Residents must be older than 12 to receive the Pfizer vaccine, older than 16 to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and older than 18 to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Through the end of the month, you can go to clockwisemd.com/hospitals/339/appointments/new to schedule your vaccination at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Vaccines can also be scheduled by calling 307-675-4471 and leaving your name, date of birth and phone number.