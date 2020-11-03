SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is once again seeking a design for its 2020 Christmas card. The hospital is accepting entries from third- through fifth-grade students in Sheridan County.
Artwork provided by students will be judged by a committee, and the overall winner’s design will be used on cards sent out in December. The winner’s name will be printed on the back side of the Christmas card. In addition to recognition on the card, the winner will receive a $50 cash prize.
All entries will be displayed in the windows at the hospital’s downtown offices at 61 S. Gould St. throughout the Christmas season.
The theme of the 2020 Christmas card is prayers to health care workers. Please design your artwork with this idea in mind.
This contest is open to any third-, fourth- or fifth-grade student in Sheridan County or children of Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff who may live outside of the county. Artwork must fit into the box outlined on page two of the entry form and should not be folded. Artwork — required to be in color with markers, crayons, paint or other art items — must be an original creation of the child and not mechanically or electronically generated.
The submitting child’s name should be neatly printed on the back side of the artwork and not on the front of the artwork. The entry form, signed by a parent or guardian, must be enclosed with artwork, and only one entry per child.
Entries are due Nov. 24 and can be dropped off or mailed to the hospital’s downtown location at 61 S. Gould St., Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
More information and the entry form can be found on the hospital’s website at sheridanhospital.org — just search for Christmas Card Art Contest.