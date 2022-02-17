SHERIDAN — February is American Heart Month and Sheridan Memorial Hospital will host free drive-up blood pressure checks Feb. 22.
Between 9 a.m.and 11 a.m., community members are welcome to stop by the hospital's employee parking lot, located on the north side of the facility near the cafeteria doors. Blood pressure checks will be offered and health care professionals will provide heart health information.
Those planning to attend should watch for signs and the tent set up for the event. All are also asked to wear face coverings.
For more information, see sheridanhospital.org.