SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital staff have invited the community to the Primary Care Community Open House during the Sept. 15 3rd Thursday Street Festival. The public is invited to drop by any time between 5-8 p.m. at 61 S. Gould St. for tours, giveaways and frozen treats.
“We would like to invite anyone in the community who wants to learn about our practice, meet our staff and tour our building to drop by on Thursday, September 15th," said Dr. Kristopher Schamber, medical director for the new Primary Care practice. "There will also be drawings for prizes and we will have a great assortment of frozen treats and other giveaways.”