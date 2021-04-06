SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital Wyoming Rehab will host Peak Power, an athletic improvement session for athletes grades fifth through 12th, this summer.
Each session is four weeks; the first runs from June 7 through July 2. The second runs from July 5 through July 30. Both programs include sessions Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 7-8:30 a.m.
The Peak Power Injury Prevention and Performance Program was developed by the sports medicine team at Wyoming Rehab. Peak Power fosses on the optimization of speed, agility, power and strength through supervised plyometric activity and weight training. In addition to a sports performance focus, this challenging program is based upon several successful ACL injury prevention programs.
Athletes in grades 5-12 are eligible for participation. Participants must have had a physical within the past year and must be free of injury or have a physician release.
The $85 fee includes one session and one Peak Power T-shirt received at completion. Sessions will be held at Homer Scott Field at Sheridan High School, 1054 Long Drive. Contact Whitney at Wyoming Rehab to register at whitneypeterson@sheridanhospital.org or sign up on the first day of the session at the football field. For more questions, call 307-674-1632.