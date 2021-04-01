SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital officials announced increases in general use of the hospital and a steady absence of COVID-19 hospitalizations in February.
In the organization’s monthly meeting March 31, SMH Chief Financial Officer Nathan Stutte said regular hospital business has picked up in 2021, according to February financial reports.
“Business level activity-wise picked up quite a bit, but then a mix of business in different areas was quite a bit different,” Stutte said Wednesday, also mentioning the hospital received the rest of its State Loan and Investment Board payments in February, which in full totaled $1.27 million for infrastructure upgrades for essential hospital staff.
Payer mix contributes heavily to the financial health of SMH, and Stutte said uninsured patient payments moved up “a little bit” but were still better from where the hospital was in 2019, he said, as well as in 2018.
“The silver lining in there is that our clinical activity really picked up,” Stutte said, mentioning internal medicine, women’s health clinic, rheumatology and urgent care seeing an increase of patient visits in February.
The hospital remained “just about on par” in patient numbers in February 2021 with where it was a year ago in February, before the COVID-19 outbreak hit Sheridan County. Patient activity in the cancer center was up from last year’s numbers, as well.
On the COVID-19 prevention front, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Addlesperger said staff saw an increase in young people receiving the vaccine, including 16- to 20-year-olds. Hospitalizations have remained steady at zero for the past few weeks, as well.
COVID-19 vaccination availability countywide now include all Sheridan County citizens 16 years old and older. To schedule your vaccine appointment, visit clockwisemd.com/hospitals/339/appointments/new or call 307-675-4471 and leave your name, date of birth and phone number.