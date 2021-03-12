SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital officials were notified of phone calls being placed to local residents that are not coming from SMH.
"Please be aware that these are scams and if you or anyone you know receives a call like these, please hang up," a press release from SMH said. "This information has already been reported to local authorities."
• A patient was called by a “Lindsay from Internal Medicine” stating that Medicare is denying her recent wellness appointment and could she give the caller her Medicare number. Once the patient gave her Medicare number to the caller, the caller hung up on her.
• A patient was called stating that “Shannon for Sheridan Memorial Hospital Advocacy Center” wanted to get them enrolled in Medicaid but needed personal information to do that. Patient hung up the phone.