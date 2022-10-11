SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Big Horn Surgical welcome Josh Scott, MD. Dr. Scott joins Corey Jost, MD, Barry Mangus, MD and Sara Maguire, MD in the hospital’s Big Horn Surgical practice.
Dr. Scott grew up in Sheridan and is happy to be back in a community that feels simultaneously new and familiar.
“Much has changed in 25 years,” Dr. Scott said, “but there are so many great things that feel exactly the same.”
Dr. Scott didn’t realize he wanted to be a doctor until he was out of college, working in a research center and laboratory in Boston; he loved the science of his work but missed the people. He was deeply affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and realized the best next move for him was to become an army doctor, allowing him to give back in multiple ways. Dr. Scott was on active duty for 11 years and enjoyed the combination of medicine and the military.
Surgery pulled Dr. Scott in during medical school rotations, and he knew it was best suited for him because it allowed him to use his hands each day. He is drawn to the active atmosphere of the operating room, where he is on his feet and working in close connection with a team to help his patients.
His father, Dr. Tim Scott, practiced medicine for decades in Sheridan and is excited about what his son’s return means personally as well as for the people in the community.
“Of course, we love having Josh, our daughter-in-law and our grandchildren close by and what that will mean for our family,” Tim Scott said, “but we are also excited about what he brings to the people of Sheridan as a surgeon. His skillset in robotic general surgery, using minimally invasive techniques, will allow this program to grow.”
“We are so fortunate that Dr. Scott has chosen to come home to our community,” said Holly Zajic, SMH chief ambulatory officer. “His knowledge and expertise are huge assets; by teaching others he will help us lead and grow the robotic-assisted surgery program.”
He is focused on doing the best job he possibly can for the community of his youth, now the community of his children’s youth, according to a press release. Dr. Scott and his wife have two children, and on days off they can be found outdoors enjoying the wilds of Wyoming.