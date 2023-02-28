SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital is excited to welcome Emily Denney, DO, to the Primary Care downtown practice at 61 S. Gould St.
Dr. Denney is an Air Force veteran who made family practice her focus because she is passionate about working with people of all ages.
Denney’s desire to create lasting connections drew her to the medical profession.
“I love talking with people, learning about them, and trying to help them live their healthiest lives,” she said.
After completing her degree in Texas and a residency in Maine, Denney joined the Air Force. She managed the healthcare of military personnel and their families at Dover Air Force Base, where she also mentored new clinicians.
Denney comes to Sheridan from a rural community in Montana, where she worked for more than five years in a primary care practice. She was drawn to Sheridan in part because of her desire to continue working and serving in a small town. She feels the “supportive atmosphere and collegial environment” that SMH provides are essential to her success as a board-certified family medicine physician.
When she isn’t working, Denney can be found spending time with her family. She enjoys reading, cooking, gardening and getting outside with her husband and their two daughters, who are her “daily source of inspiration.” They are excited about all of the local recreation opportunities available and feel welcomed into Sheridan’s family-friendly atmosphere.
“I want the people of Sheridan to know I love working with patients to meet their health goals, I am flexible in how we get there, and I am always learning new ways of doing things.”