SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has seen a rise in patient falls since fall of 2022, an issue that is not uncommon in hospitals around the nation, according to the Joint Commission, an organization that works to continuously improve health care nationwide. According to a Sept. 7 report from the board, patient falls were the most common sentinel event reported among hospitals in the first six months of 2022.
The number of patient falls reported to the Joint Commission in 2022 was more than six times higher than the second most frequent sentinel event at 199 reported falls nationwide. Unintended retention of a foreign object, when objects such as catheters, drains or packing are left in a patient after surgery, came in second at 30 reported incidents.
SMH Director of Continuous Improvement Amy Turpin said the hospital gathered a group of interdisciplinary team members in November to problem solve. Turpin said this group worked to identify new ways to recognize trends in patient falls and come up with interventions to implement.
“From gathering the data it seems our highest risk patients are those in the geriatric category for age and having some type of altered mental status such as dementia or delirium,” Turpin said. “A lot of our fall prevention strategies deal with the patient being able to follow directions and call for assistance when they need to get out of bed.”
Turpin said weakness, acute illness and medications make for considerable contributing factors to patient falls. Paper fall meters have been attached to each patient’s door, allowing any staff member entering the room to identify the fall risk of each patient and provide care accordingly. The meters show risk based on a scale from low to moderate to high with each category calling for different interventions.
A patient considered to be a low fall risk would require universal fall prevention including adequate lighting, non-slip footwear and a clutter-free room and pathways. When the arrow on the fall risk sign points to yellow, indicating moderate fall risk, special fall risk signage is attached to the patient’s door, additional evaluation is completed for risk of injury and the patient would receive a yellow armband to signify their level of fall risk.
When the arrow points to red, indicating a high fall risk patient, the patient would receive the same interventions as a moderate fall risk with added points of red non-slip socks, three side rails up when in bed and staff assistance with mobility.
“Having very visible signage also allows family members to engage in conversations around their loved ones and be involved in preventing falls as well,” Turpin said. “Anytime we involve the patient and their family it is a win for developing caring partnerships, which is a must for patient safety.”
Along with the implementation of color coded fall meters, Turpin said the interdisciplinary team has raised the overall awareness among patients, family and staff, including providing fall prevention education to all members of the care team.
“Everyone’s voice matters and we need everyone to focus on fall prevention and to all speak up for patient safety,” Turpin said.
