SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital has seen a rise in patient falls since fall of 2022, an issue that is not uncommon in hospitals around the nation, according to the Joint Commission, an organization that works to continuously improve health care nationwide. According to a Sept. 7 report from the board, patient falls were the most common sentinel event reported among hospitals in the first six months of 2022.

The number of patient falls reported to the Joint Commission in 2022 was more than six times higher than the second most frequent sentinel event at 199 reported falls nationwide. Unintended retention of a foreign object, when objects such as catheters, drains or packing are left in a patient after surgery, came in second at 30 reported incidents.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

