SHERIDAN — Trial continued Wednesday for a civil lawsuit filed against Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. and Dr. Brian Laman. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleged Laman declined to operate on a wrist fracture she suffered in 2017, resulting in permanent arthritis and malformation.
Court returned from recess to the cross examination of plaintiff’s witness Troy Wagner, physician’s assistant to Dr. Barry Smith at Billings Clinic. Wagner was one of the additional opinions Moore sought after the injury.
Wagner maintained his position that Moore’s condition could have been less severe had she received surgery on her wrist when the fracture first happened. Scott Ortiz, defendant’s attorney, confirmed with Wagner that as a physician's assistant, he is not a doctor and is not certified to make diagnoses such as in Moore’s case. Wagner agreed he is not a board certified doctor but added he has extensive history working in the field of orthopedics alongside Smith and, for that reason, felt qualified to render his professional opinion in this case.
Smith was the next witness to take the stand. Smith confirmed he agreed with Wagner’s assessment that Moore’s condition could have been less severe had the fracture been operated on before the bones healed together in a malformed position. Smith said radial-carpal fractures are incredibly common fractures that come through his office on a regular basis, lending to his experience working with this particular injury.
During cross examination, Ortiz showed Smith a number of medical journals published in the past that concluded posttraumatic osteoarthritis is commonly developed in the aftermath of a radial-carpal fracture, regardless of whether or not the fracture is treated operatively. Smith agreed posttraumatic osteoarthritis is a concern for many who suffer this fracture but maintained his opinion that Moore’s arthritis could have been significantly less severe with operative care.
Ortiz questioned if Smith considers it a breach of the standard of professionalism to criticize another medical professional in front of a patient without doing due diligence first by examining medical records and notes. Smith said the opinion he gave on Laman’s approach to Moore’s treatment was not intended to be criticism of Laman's ability as a physician. Smith said it was simply his professional opinion that Moore would have benefitted from operative care.
Smith noted as a fellow physician, he acknowledges that sometimes decisions are made that don’t always have the best intended outcome for the patient. Smith agreed with Ortiz that radial-carpal fractures are highly common and well researched, so no two physicians might approach treatment in the same way.
The court went into recess, concluding testimony by the plaintiff’s witnesses. Trial will continue Thursday, beginning with the defendant’s first witnesses.
