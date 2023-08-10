Courthouse stock (9.1.2022) (copy)
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Trial continued Wednesday for a civil lawsuit filed against Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, P.A. and Dr. Brian Laman. Plaintiff Mary Moore alleged Laman declined to operate on a wrist fracture she suffered in 2017, resulting in permanent arthritis and malformation.

Court returned from recess to the cross examination of plaintiff’s witness Troy Wagner, physician’s assistant to Dr. Barry Smith at Billings Clinic. Wagner was one of the additional opinions Moore sought after the injury.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

