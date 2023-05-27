SHERIDAN — Smoke carried down across the states from several active wildfires in Alberta, Canada has blanketed over Sheridan County, resulting in lowered air quality. While the smoke has largely cleared out and the air quality index has returned to a healthy level, residual smoke in the atmosphere can spell trouble for those with pre-existing health conditions.
Several wildfires in Alberta, Canada are listed by the Canadian Wildfire Information System as out of control. The smoke carried down into the states by the jet stream has blanketed Montana, Wyoming and Colorado in thick smoke, lowering the air quality of the affected areas.
While the smoke covering the Sheridan area has become less severe over the past week, local healthcare providers have continued to see an uptick in visits from those who suffer from pre-existing respiratory issues and seasonal allergies.
Clinical Operations Director at OneHealth Candy Good said patients who struggle with conditions such as asthma and COPD have had a harder time managing their conditions through the smoky air. Additionally, some who experience seasonal allergies have felt their symptoms worsen. As the smoke clears, however, so too might the doctor’s office waiting rooms.
As for local wildfires, Assistant Fire Manager with the Wyoming State Forestry Division Chris Fallbeck said the state has seen enough moisture so far this year to push back the threat of wildfire season well into August — still, this could be a false sense of security.
“We are surprisingly dry in the northeast corner of the state for as much snow as they received over this winter, but right now we’re in a pretty good position as far as rain, moisture and temperatures,” Fallbeck said. “The thing I would caution is that with all this rain and moisture that we’ve been getting, we’ve got a pretty good wash of green grass growing at a pretty good rate and as we know here in Wyoming, that rain usually turns off at the end of July.
“Right now we have a nice reprieve from chasing after fires and being concerned about it, but I have a feeling that come August, it’s going to be a really active fire season across the state with the amount of moisture and new growth that we’ve had,” Fallbeck continued.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.