SHERIDAN — Smoke carried down across the states from several active wildfires in Alberta, Canada has blanketed over Sheridan County, resulting in lowered air quality. While the smoke has largely cleared out and the air quality index has returned to a healthy level, residual smoke in the atmosphere can spell trouble for those with pre-existing health conditions.

Several wildfires in Alberta, Canada are listed by the Canadian Wildfire Information System as out of control. The smoke carried down into the states by the jet stream has blanketed Montana, Wyoming and Colorado in thick smoke, lowering the air quality of the affected areas.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

