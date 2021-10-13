SHERIDAN — Cleanup from Tuesday's heavy, wet snowstorm continued into Wednesday's work day, with snow accumulations totaling less than a foot in most places throughout Sheridan County.
The National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, recorded the most snow falling in Story, totaling 17.5 inches by 8 a.m. Tuesday with no updates Wednesday morning.
Dayton accumulated 12 inches by 4 a.m. Tuesday, while Big Horn accumulated 11.5; Burgess Junction accumulated 11 inches and Sheridan, Clearmont and other areas had only accumulated between 5 and 10 inches by Tuesday morning, according to NWS' Tuesday morning report.
Sheridan County School District 3 conducted classes all virtually Wednesday after letting school out early Tuesday at 1 p.m., while other school districts continued on with in-person classes Tuesday and Wednesday.
Interstate 90 remained closed Wednesday morning due to winter conditions from Buffalo to Gillette. Interstate 25 remains closed for most of the state, from Buffalo to Wheatland and through Chugwater and Cheyenne for light, high profile vehicles due to gusting winds, as of Wednesday morning.
U.S. Highway 14 remained closed due to winter conditions between Sheridan and Ucross and throughout Buffalo, Gillette and Moorcroft as of 8 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday for Gillette.
Highway 16 in Buffalo and Gillette — including between the county lines of Sheridan and Campbell — remained closed Wednesday due to winter conditions.
Power outages continued on Amsden Road in Dayton into Wednesday, according to Montana-Dakota Utilities' current known outages map, while a few spots showed up on its outage map south of Sheridan and in the Big Horn area.
Morning commutes in town were not impacted by power outages along Main Street Wednesday. However, down branches continued to litter parts of the city due to heavy, wet snow.