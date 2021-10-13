Today

Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this morning. Partial clearing this afternoon. High 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.