CLEARMONT — A primary or secondary school student living in Wyoming can almost always anticipate a snow day surprising them more than once during a school year. For Arvada-Clearmont K-12 students, though, those snow days translate into having to come in on an extra Friday, which they receive off each week with a four-day school week schedule.
With a proposed adjustment to the snow day policy, that may change.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Wyoming submitted Smart Start plans to the Wyoming Department of Education to ensure districts prepared for potential shutdowns leading to virtual learning, like most schools in the nation experienced in spring 2020.
Because teachers are ready to move to virtual learning fairly seamlessly, Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui suggested to the board of trustees Wednesday to alter the snow day policy slightly so as not to lose that day of instruction or have to make it up on a Friday during the semester.
The winter emergency plan falls under phase two of the Smart Start plan, which includes hybrid model teaching with students in the classroom and online. When winter conditions won’t allow in-person instruction for the majority of the day — including no unnecessary travel or closed road conditions and no electricity, heat or water in the school building — teachers could teach students remotely to not lose a day of instruction.
That instruction, according to phase two of the Smart Start plan, requires normal schedule instruction from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for all students, kindergarteners to seniors in high school. Kindergarteners through sixth-graders check in with their classroom teacher at 8 a.m. and follow all expectations for the day. Junior high and high school students must attend every class via Google Meet and complete all assignments given in Google Classroom for each class.
Attendance will be recorded according to presence and participation, and activities and athletics would be canceled if the school is closed due to weather, all according to the proposed school winter closure plan presented Wednesday.
Board members contemplated whether the district should consider keeping snow days as traditional snow days, where children have the ability to “be a kid” and play in the snow or spend the day indoors watching movies. Eventually, though, students have to make up any snow day with an extra day of instruction on a Friday.
Auzqui said this plan was approved and remains available for implementation if needed and will count as a full school day if instruction continues past 1 p.m., for which it is scheduled. The plan, if implemented, will also help the school test the new virtual learning equipment purchased for COVID-19 virtual learning. The longevity of implementing the plan for years to come, though, remains unknown.
“This isn’t something that will change for years to come unless there’s a state statute that changes,” Auzqui said, noting the Smart Start plan of virtual learning was only approved for one year for all schools statewide.
Auzqui said it’s difficult to get families to come back on Fridays and at the end of the year to complete all instruction days, as attendance is generally low on Fridays and vacations and time away from town are usually planned for the summer months.
The board agreed the plan would work to test out equipment and allow for teachers and students alike to become comfortable if full-time virtual instruction is ever needed later in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic numbers rising. Equipment is installed and ready in that case or for a snow day trial run.
