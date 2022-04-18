Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 68F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.