SHERIDAN — Before a winter storm moved into the area this week, Sheridan County’s snowpack report looked concerning, as discussions of drought linger across the state and much of the Rocky Mountain West.
The first snowpack report issued by the National Resources Conservation Service this week indicated snow levels below normal and considerably lower than a year ago.
According to the report, across the eastern Bighorns, snowpack water content compared to the 30-year median ranged from 59% of median to 109% of median, with most sites reporting percent of median values of 85-90%.
Total water year-to-date precipitation measured at Snotel sites show the Powder River basin well below average, at 74%, while the Tongue River basin is near average at 96%.
Despite the below average snowpack water content in the Bighorns, the area has fared better than other portions of the state.
The South Platte basins had the lowest percent of median snow-water in the state as of Feb. 1, at just 18% of median. The Madison River basin faired the best, though still below median, at 96%.
The U.S drought monitor listed 30.34% of Wyoming in “extreme drought” as of Feb. 2, with just 2.21% of the state — most of Teton County — not listed in any drought category.
The remainder of the winter and spring weather conditions will dictate how severe the effects of the drought may be for the agriculture industry, tourism and wildfire seasons.
Sheridan County is currently under a winter storm warning, in effect through 5 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, is predicting 8-12 inches of snow in that time period across portions of north central Wyoming and central and south central Montana.
The NWS also warned that the coldest air of the season will move into the area this weekend, creating the potential for ice development on area rivers and streams that have “been open and ice free for most of the winter.”
“As a result, freeze-up ice jams may develop,” the NWS warned. “Freeze-up ice jams tend to be short-lived but can result in rapid water rises and localized flooding where they occur.”
Experts recommended those with interests near rivers and streams move equipment and livestock to higher ground, away from waterways and adjacent lo- lying areas. Once the ice becomes established on rivers and streams, they said, the threat of flooding from ice jams will diminish.
In addition to adding to moisture levels in the region, the blast of winter weather this weekend could help local ski areas. According to ski reports, Meadowlark Ski Lodge had several inches of new powder as of Wednesday. Forecasts for the central and northern Bighorn Mountains included more than a foot of new snow throughout the weekend, too, prompting Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area to proclaim, “It’s gonna be a powder weekend at Antelope Butte!” on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
The NWS warns, though, that the winter storm will create difficult travel conditions at times and noted that wind chills are expected to fall well below freezing this weekend, too.