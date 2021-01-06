SHERIDAN — George R. Snyder and Bonnie L. Rathburn (Snyder) celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary Dec. 19, 2020.
The two were married Dec. 19, 1953 in Elko, Nevada. The couple celebrated at their granddaughter’s home with family.
George owned Snyder’s Repair and served as a preacher for Nazarene churches in Portona, California, Cody and Sheridan. He retired in 2001. Bonnie worked as a house wife and mother.
The couple have three children: Kathryn (Dennis) Howard, Cindy (Gene) Barnes and Ron (Lenita) Snyder. In addition, the couple has eight grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren for a total of 23 grandkids.