SHERIDAN — In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, National Alliance on Mental Illness member Charlie Falkis spoke to some of the lesser considered aspects of mental health and what can be done to address them. On a community-wide level, Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins works to implement prevention measures and resources for several aspects contributing to mental health struggles.
A barrier in discussions surrounding mental health is the social stigma, Falkis said, acting as a barrier for those who might be struggling to feel comfortable talking about their issues or seeking out resources.
“‘Pick yourself up by the bootstraps and just get on with life’ can be very, very damaging to an individual who is facing mental health challenges,” Falkis said. “The other thing that really comes to mind regarding mental health is the pressures to stay away from medications and what that means about me as a person if I am someone who takes medications to help with my condition.”
Falkis said social stigma surrounding mental health struggles can deter those experiencing a crisis from seeking professional help. When those who are struggling with mental health issues are told to ‘suck it up’ or ‘just deal with it,’ they might feel as though they should be able to handle it on their own, which is not a one-size-fits-all solution, Falkis said.
According to data procured in a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, 32.4% of Wyoming adults who experienced anxiety or depressive disorder reported needing counseling or therapy but not receiving it in May 2022, higher than the national average of 28.2%.
Stigma around mental health exists on a wider plane than just locally — Falkis said the portrayal of mental health conditions in media can also negatively impact how people think about the topic. A prominent example of this, Falkis said, is horror movies that demonize or sensationalize characters with conditions such as schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder and dissociative identity disorder.
“It provides a platform for the rest of the world who don’t have a good understanding of what those conditions look like to say, ‘This person has this diagnosis, they’re crazy,’” Falkis said. “I think it’s important to be intentional about how we talk about mental health and mental health related issues and the way that we as a community can wrap around and provide services that might be helpful to those individuals.”
Mental health conditions can affect several aspects of daily life that many people fail to consider, Falkis said, including career, education, housing, relationships, personal care and hygiene and more. Being unable to take care of those areas of daily life can forge more barriers to resources, Falkis said.
“I know a young individual with a diagnosis of schizophrenia and that keeps them out of work. They’re not able to claim disability for financial compensation or anything, but they don’t have that option to go to work and function as an employee when they’re dealing with the battles that are going on in their own heads,” Falkis said.
Because mental health struggles look different from person to person, Falkis said the best way to provide support on a personal level is to directly ask someone who might be struggling what they need — there exists no handbook for addressing mental health. What works for one individual may not work for another.
On a communitywide level, Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins spearheads local efforts to address mental health issues at the source. Providing education and resources on mental health and substance abuse is imperative to supporting struggling individuals, Perkins said at the Governor’s Mental Health Summit April 18. Prevention management has existed in every county throughout the state since 2017 when state legislators voted to fund it.
Through the Sheridan County Prevention Management position, Perkins has implemented resources for local youth as young as third grade through the Sources of Strength program. Sources of Strength operates on evidence-based practice surrounding building relationships and a sense of community for students — by addressing mental health issues at their sources and intervening before they become dire, especially at a young age, Sources of Strength is one cog in the wheel of addressing local mental health crises.
Prevention efforts don’t end outside of the classroom. Perkins also runs the local Suicide Prevention Coalition, working with local organizations such as NAMI to implement comprehensive resources for the community.
“Community and trust and partnership create a certain healing environment that I think everyone could use and until we know what those needs are, we can’t fulfill them,” Falkis said. “When people do have unmet needs, I would say it’s likely because no one has taken the time and been patient enough to ask.”
