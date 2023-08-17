SHERIDAN — The 2023 Sod Farm Festival will include live music, food, libations and opportunities to support local nonprofits Saturday.
Starting at 3 p.m at Green Side Up Sod Farm, folks can listen to local musical talent, drink and eat from local food and drink vendors and participate in raffles and swag purchases.
Cost is $25 online at sodfarmfest.org or at AlphaGraphics or Craft Bros Music; or $30 at the gate, which opens at 2 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds for the event go to Sheridan High School's marching band for their trip to perform in the halftime of the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California; and the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange. Children 12 and younger are free.
Green Side Up Sod Farm is located at 12 Blue Grass Drive in Sheridan.