Sod Farm Festival Standalones 006.jpg
Music lovers of all ages gathered at the Green Side Up Sod Farm to listen to live music and dance the day away during the Sod Farm Festival Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The 2023 Sod Farm Festival will include live music, food, libations and opportunities to support local nonprofits Saturday. 

Starting at 3 p.m at Green Side Up Sod Farm, folks can listen to local musical talent, drink and eat from local food and drink vendors and participate in raffles and swag purchases. 

