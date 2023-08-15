SHERIDAN — After eight years of supporting Project Schoolhouse, this year’s Sod Farm Festival is taking a community approach to raise funds for two local causes with the support of live local music, food and alcohol vendors and raffles.

Suzy Kulvinskas, committee chair for local nonprofit Active Good, said the goal when planning the Sod Farm Festival this year and last was to uplift the community by supporting local artists, causes and nonprofits. Prior to 2022, the Sod Farm Festival primarily raised money for Project Schoolhouse, an organization that builds schools and water systems in Nicaragua. While this is still a great cause, Kulvinskas said the committee wanted to shift to supporting the community.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

