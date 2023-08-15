SHERIDAN — After eight years of supporting Project Schoolhouse, this year’s Sod Farm Festival is taking a community approach to raise funds for two local causes with the support of live local music, food and alcohol vendors and raffles.
Suzy Kulvinskas, committee chair for local nonprofit Active Good, said the goal when planning the Sod Farm Festival this year and last was to uplift the community by supporting local artists, causes and nonprofits. Prior to 2022, the Sod Farm Festival primarily raised money for Project Schoolhouse, an organization that builds schools and water systems in Nicaragua. While this is still a great cause, Kulvinskas said the committee wanted to shift to supporting the community.
This year, funds raised at the Sod Farm Festival will go to funding the Sheridan High School Marching Band’s trip to San Diego in December, allowing the students to perform in the Holiday Bowl. The second beneficiary of the festival is Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange. Kulvinskas said the funding to FPE is not the product of a grant and is not for any specific thing, allowing the nonprofit to use the money however it’s needed.
Executive Director and Founder of FPE Carla Crayton said the funds raised will allow the nonprofit to keep the lights on. FPE gets plenty of item donations as opposed to cash donations, making it difficult sometimes to cover the operation costs associated with providing such a service to the community.
“I’m just really excited to partner with the Sod Farm… Active Good has been great to include us and we’ve had some amazing sponsors come along to make it happen this year,” Crayton said. “I just love to see all the people come in. It’s one of my favorite things.”
Kulvinskas said supporting local charities in this way can make the difference between those entities keeping the lights on.
The Sod Farm Festival begins Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Green Side Up sod farm. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and shade. Doors open at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of the event at AlphaGraphics, Craft Bros Music, Active Good’s booth at the Downtown Sheridan Association’s 3rd Thursday Street Festival or online at sodfarmfest.org.
