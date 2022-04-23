Today

Windy. Snow this morning will mix with rain at times this afternoon. Potential for blizzard conditions. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and windy. High 46F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.