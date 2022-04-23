SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts and Wyoming Distillers Guild will offer Soiree, an evening of art and spirits, at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center April 28.
The evening will feature three concerts: ambient contemporary viola and violin, classical opera arias and duets and reggae soul, moving throughout the stages of the theater.
Eight Wyoming distillers will be featured and patrons can enjoy unlimited craft cocktails and tastings of the distillery’s spirits.
Hot hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be catered and the evening will also feature abstract artists from SAGE Community Arts.
A VIP artist meet and greet reception will kick off the evening at SAGE Art Gallery for specialty VIP ticket holders.
Refreshments will be provided by Verdello Fine Foods and the Wyoming Distillers Guild.
Tickets for the event cost $75 for VIP entrance and $55 for general admission. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.