SHERIDAN — The start of the 2022-2023 school year also marks a significant end: the end of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program’s pandemic-related school meal cost waivers. Each of Sheridan County’s school districts will be impacted differently by the change, officials said, as families and schools work to adjust to the significant change.
For more than two years, breakfast and lunch at schools across the country have been free for all students, regardless of economic status, through the National School Lunch Program’s COVID-19 pandemic response. The policy meant free breakfast and lunch for students across Sheridan County districts.
This school year, that waiver will come to an end, the USDA announced, and schools must transition to “normal child nutrition operations.”
Some were surprised to see the policy go. Jeremy Smith, business manager and food service director at Sheridan County School District 1, said he thought Congress would have acted to reduce hunger nationwide by maintaining the program.
“Of all of the entitlement programs that we’ve ever seen come and go, this is the one that I thought might have stuck around. I think I would have lost a $100 bet on this one,” Smith said.
Although the federal government increased school reimbursement rates — or funding provided to schools per meal to maintain school lunch programs — the change nonetheless means families able to do so must pay for their childrens’ meals at school this school year.
Sheridan County School District 1
SCSD1 operates two distinct school lunch programs, Smith explained. While the district’s elementary schools participate in the USDA’s National School Lunch Program — including the requirements for nutrition and free and reduced lunch as set by the federal government — its secondary schools do not. As a result, only SCSD1 elementary schools will be impacted by the return to paid school meals.
However, this is still a significant change for families who have grown accustomed to free breakfast and lunch for their children, particularly in a high inflation economic environment, Smith said. Increasing food and labor costs also led SCSD1’s Board of Trustees to increase elementary school lunch prices this month, from $2.95 prior to the pandemic to $3.55.
While the 35% of families in the district who receive free or reduced lunches will be relatively unaffected by the increase in prices, Smith said he’s not sure which families who don’t qualify for free or reduced lunches — which make up about 65% of the district’s population — will choose: increasing the lunch money they send students to school with or increasing their grocery bill to purchase school lunch supplies.
“Those parents are going to have to weigh which is the better value…That’s the trade-off,” Smith said.
Under normal circumstances, Smith would have anticipated participation in school lunches to decrease back to pre-COVID-19 levels, but current economic conditions may change that. The district is planning to return to pre-pandemic lunch participation, Smith explained, but preparing for any possibility. No child will be turned away hungry.
“We’re just trying to figure it out, knowing that whatever we think is going to happen is probably going to be wrong,” Smith said.
Sheridan County School District 2
Although meal prices at SCSD2 will not increase this school year compared to pre-COVID-19 costs, Sheridan County School District 2 Food Services Director Leslie Haberkern said the end of the National School Lunch Program’s meal cost waivers will result in some changes at district schools.
Two years of free breakfast and lunch for all students resulted in some positive changes, Haberkern said. Most significantly, the fee waiver removed shame associated with only students from low socioeconomic backgrounds receiving school meals.
“One of the positive outcomes of having the meals for free for everyone these past two years was it did away with the stigma of school lunches only being for those students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals,” Haberkern said.
All meals served in the district are the same, regardless of a student’s free- or reduced-lunch status, Haberkern said, and hungry students will never be turned away.
It also allowed more students to try breakfast and lunch at school; participation in school meals increased, Haberkern said. An influx of new tasters, new recipes instituted in school kitchens and the Ranch to School program, which provides local beef from Sheridan ranchers to school cafeterias, resulted in a lot of positive feedback about SCSD2 cafeterias.
The district’s transition back to paid meals will be an adjustment for families and students, and Haberkern the change may result in a decrease in student participation in school meals.
To ease this process — and the sting of already-increasing food and transportation costs — Haberkern said SCSD2 has chosen not to increase meal prices this year, meaning breakfast will cost between $1 and $1.50 and lunch will cost $2.50 to $3, depending on the grade level.
Although food prices will remain the same, there will be some changes at SCSD2 meals, Haberkern explained. This year, the district is expanding universal breakfast across SCSD2 elementary schools, to allow students from prekindergarten to fifth grade eat breakfast for free. Additionally, this year will mark the return of self-serve salad bars at SCSD2 schools, which were removed due to COVID-19 precautions. Haberkern said she hopes these changes will stir some excitement to keep kids coming back to the cafeteria through the 2022-2023 school year, even though participation numbers may decrease as the district reinstates paid school meals.
Sheridan County School District 3
At Sheridan County School District 3, the end of the USDA’s National School Lunch Program’s free breakfast and lunch for all will impact students and their families significantly less, Superintendent Chase Christensen said.
SCSD3 does not participate in the National School Lunch program, which is pretty common among smaller school districts in Wyoming, Christensen said. Because the district does not participate in the program, it doesn’t have to adhere to particular federal guidelines surrounding school lunches — including COVID-19-related relief policies — or provide free or reduced lunch to students.
However, SCSD3’s board of trustees and other administrators have committed to providing free and reduced lunches to students in need if their families apply.
As a result of these policies, the district has been operating as usual for the past two years, with most students purchasing lunch and qualified students receiving free or reduced lunch. In contrast to Sheridan County’s other two districts, students and families will not have to adjust to cafeteria changes or bring extra lunch money to school.
“That puts us in a little bit better position going into this year…We’re in a good spot because it’s just going to be a continued practice,” Christensen said.
Resources for parents
All of Sheridan County’s school districts offer free and reduced lunch prices to families who qualify.
“Although meals will no longer be free for all families, we encourage households to apply for free and reduced meals, which are based on income, to see if they qualify,” Haberkern said.
Applications for free and reduced lunch are available at the following locations:
• District 1: An online application for free and reduced meals is included in SCSD1’s registration packet. Parents may also pick up and fill out a paper application at their child’s school.
• District 2: Parents can fill out free and reduced lunch applications online via the SCSD2 Parent Portal or Infinite Campus. Paper applications are also available at the administration office of each school or the district’s central office at 201 N. Connor Street in Sheridan.
• District 3: Currently, there is no online application available to apply for free and reduced lunch at SCSD3, but families can use the prototype documentation used by the USDA’s National School Program to request free or reduced lunch.
Additional food assistance is available through The Food Group’s Little Free Pantries, which offer free food and hygiene items and are currently in place at Sheridan High School, Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School, Woodland Park Elementary, Dayton and Ranchester Tongue River Valley Community Centers and other locations across the county, The Food Group’s Executive Director Keri McMeans said. Teen Pantries, with free food and hygiene items, are also available at local middle and high schools in all three of Sheridan County’s school districts.
If children or families would like to receive The Food Group’s weekend food bags — which are provided weekly on Thursdays or Fridays — McMeans said they can speak to a school counselor or nurse, staff member or principal to sign up. The program is anonymous and no paperwork is required.Food assistance is also available at the Salvation Army and People’s Assistance Food Bank.