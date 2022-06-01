SHERIDAN — In May, Sonic Drive-in donated $1.5 million to help local education needs through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.
As part of Sonic’s Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50% of each donation made to teacher requests on DonorsChoose for Teacher Appreciation Day May 3.
In Sheridan, Sonic donated $63 to teacher Nicole Collins at the Wyoming Girls School for the project Boomwhackers Brigade.
For those wishing to make an additional donation to a classroom project in their local community, see DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.