SHERIDAN — Since 1979, Concerts in the Park have been a staple for the Sheridan community, current Concerts in the Park Director David Kuzara said, with the construction for the bandshell starting in 1959.
“A drive is underway for $17,000 to construct a bandshell at Kendrick Park,” The Sheridan Press wrote April 2, 1959. “Musician Union Local 348 opened the drive last week by contributing $2,000 to the project.”
The bandshell was constructed in two parts.
“Recommendations that the city council take over and complete the bandshell project at Kendrick Park have appeared,” The Sheridan Press wrote in 1964. “Joe Rulli and Stuart Johnson, both members of the original committee which promoted and collected funds for the bandshell, reported on the current state. There is about $1,200 in the bank, which can be used to complete the project.”
In its entirety, it took around $37,000 to complete the project and $5,500 to complete the roof alone, The Sheridan Press reported.
Shortly after the completion of the bandshell, Concerts in the Park arose as a branch to the Sheridan Arts Council. The council was formed in 1983, committed to the promotion and development of art-related activities for the youth.
Bill Avery first took leadership of the Concerts in the Park in 1979.
“Avery saw the park concerts as an opportunity to expose local audiences to the talent of local musicians,” The Sheridan Press wrote June 19, 2014.
Avery featured concerts from local musicians eight times throughout the summer, starting at 8 p.m.
In 1997, Alan Bourne stepped up to direct the Concerts in the Park.
“Interestingly, in the recently completed ArtsREACH survey of students and adults in Sheridan and Johnson Counties, this was the most widely recognized and attended arts activity by a considerable margin,” The Sheridan Press reported June 25, 1999.
With his dedication to maintaining the Concerts in the Park and developing the arts in public schools, Bourne was presented the Spotlight Award by the Sheridan Arts Council.
“The Sheridan Art Council’s ‘Spotlight Award’ was presented to Alan Bourne during the ceremonies at the season’s final Concert in the Park last week,” 2002 Sheridan Art Council President Sharon Roarke-Zillmer was quoted saying in a 2002 article. “The Sheridan Arts Council feels that it is important to recognize individuals who have made major contributions to the promotion of the arts in our community and in the schools. Alan has for many years given generously of his time and talent to arts activities that are in consonance with the goals of the Council.”
Bourne had directed the Concerts in the Park for 17 years, stepping down in 2008 by a trust fund set up by John and Dorothy Duncan. This is when Kuzara stepped in.
“Under Kuzara’s planning, the concert series expanded to bring in bands from outside of Sheridan,” Alisa Brantz wrote in The Sheridan Press May 2014.
Kuzara aimed to continue featuring local bands while bringing in national influence, unlike previous years.
“It is not easy,” Kuzara said. “What I have to do is start early right after the concerts end for the next season. I have an agent in Nashville that helps me out, plus I have come to know all these other bands. What I do is try to balance between getting local and national bands. Some of the bands are pretty expensive because of travel so I try to get bands when they are traveling through Wyoming.”
One of the many bands Kuzara plans to showcase this year is the Air Force Academy Band. Kuzara dedicates a few nights to the community band throughout the eight weeks of concerts.
“Compromised of local musicians from all walks of life, the community band is a truly unique opportunity for local musicians to showcase their talents,” Brantz wrote. “The group itself is unlike other bands as it is not a group at all but rather a differing collection for students, adults, amateurs, professionals and guest directors who come together in a unique combination of instruments for each individual performance.”
The community band gathers only a day before the Tuesday they perform to practice.
“The practice for the community band is pretty interesting,” Kuzara said. “They practice on Monday and play on Tuesday and they are good. I am really jealous of how well they play. They are sitting there reading music and playing like professionals.”
Practice times and dates are released to the public through The Sheridan Press prior to the event.
Up to 2018-2019, the John and Dorothy Duncan Trust funded the Concerts in the Park; however, the Sheridan Arts Council decided to dedicate that money elsewhere, leaving Kuzara in a difficult position.
“I had to go after private funding and we almost did not have Concerts in the Park,” Kuzara said. “Thankfully, some people came forward and finally got some concerts going. It all came together and now we have some pretty secure funding.”
This year, Kuzara has provided roughly 50 chairs for the performers each week. In the previous years, performers had to bring their own chairs.
“Each musician needs a chair and music stand so I went down to the Eagles where they were selling a bunch of stuff and I bought a bunch of chairs,” Kuzara said. “I am currently storing them in the bandshell so people do not have to bring their own.”
Throughout the summer, Kuzara is working to plan eight weeks of Concerts in the Park for the public to enjoy. Kuzara makes sure to plan dates that will not interfere with the start of school so students can enjoy the music as well. All concerts are free and open to the public, starting at 7:30 p.m.