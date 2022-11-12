SHERIDAN — As people continue to gather more and more, one local business owner is offering a home in the heart of Sheridan as a setting for stress-free events. South of Main, a renovated historic home at 205 Coffeen Ave., is an “intimate event space” located in a restored 1903 home.

“It’s cozy. I think that may be my favorite word to describe the space,” Sarah Houghton, owner of South of Main, said. “It’s also historic, and pretty traditional. The house is 119 years old, so during the restoration process, we stayed true to its history while making it accessible for events today. It really is a brand new, old house.”

