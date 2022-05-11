SHERIDAN — A spaghetti dinner set for 6 p.m. May 14 will benefit the Knights Templar Eye Foundation.
The dinner will take place at the Masonic Building located at 106 N. Gould St.
The cost is $15 per person. A bake sale and 50/50 raffle will also take place at the event.
The dinner will be provided by the ladies of the Social Order of Beauceant.
Knights Templar Eye Foundation is a masonic organization that sponsors research for disorders of the eye as well as scholarships for medical students interested in studying such disorders.
The event is open to the public.