Spaghetti stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — A spaghetti dinner set for 6 p.m. May 14 will benefit the Knights Templar Eye Foundation. 

The dinner will take place at the Masonic Building located at 106 N. Gould St.

The cost is $15 per person. A bake sale and 50/50 raffle will also take place at the event.

The dinner will be provided by the ladies of the Social Order of Beauceant. 

Knights Templar Eye Foundation is a masonic organization that sponsors research for disorders of the eye as well as scholarships for medical students interested in studying such disorders.

The event is open to the public.

Recommended for you