Al Sparkman speaks before an audience of parents, teachers and community members Wednesday, March 1, 2023. In the running for SCSD1 superintendent, Sparkman said he aims to prioritize student achievement.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — One of three candidates in the running for Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent, Al Sparkman, current principal of Big Horn High School, said he aims to prioritize student achievement if elected into the position.

Sparkman spoke before an auditorium of parents and community members Wednesday at Big Horn High School to answer questions surrounding himself and his platform before traveling to Tongue River High School to do the same. Sparkman said he hopes to use the superintendent position to uplift students to succeed on the other side of the public school system.

