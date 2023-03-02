SHERIDAN — One of three candidates in the running for Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent, Al Sparkman, current principal of Big Horn High School, said he aims to prioritize student achievement if elected into the position.
Sparkman spoke before an auditorium of parents and community members Wednesday at Big Horn High School to answer questions surrounding himself and his platform before traveling to Tongue River High School to do the same. Sparkman said he hopes to use the superintendent position to uplift students to succeed on the other side of the public school system.
“I believe that our community yearns for our schools to turn out kids who are going to make our communities economically viable into the foreseeable future, so we want to make sure that the workforce is stable by utilizing our schools to provide them with great employees,” Sparkman said. “We want to make sure that we’re healthy, both with our students and with our staff, that we can handle the rigors and the challenges of life.”
Part of uplifting students through education, Sparkman said, is supporting extracurricular activities — or, as Sparkman said, co-cirricular activities.
“I believe that you learn just as many lessons about how to be a productive citizen on the football field as you do in the English classroom,” Sparkman said. “I believe that all of the activities that our kids are involved in, the ones that we approve of and we sponsor and that we support with resources, are valuable.
“You’ll never hear me say that student council is less important than algebra. You’ll never hear me say that industrial arts is a more important experience than basketball is… I am who I am today because of the totality of those experiences,” Sparkman continued.
Additionally, when asked how he would handle potential budget cuts brought forward by the boom and bust nature of Wyoming’s economy, Sparkman said he would draw on his own experience with poverty growing up in Mississippi to make tough decisions.
“My greatest fear as an administrator would be to have to go to someone and say, ‘Look, we don’t have a job for you next year because we don’t have the resources to pay [you],’” Sparkman said. “At the end of the day, the most important thing is that we provide our kids and our teachers the most important resources that we possibly can and we do it in that order. In other words, we want to make sure that we prioritize what we do at the student and teacher level before we do anything else.”
As for his educational philosophy, Sparkman described himself as an ‘educational missionary.’ Sparkman said his mother was one of 10 kids in her family and one of two of her siblings to be college educated. Because of this, Sparkman was made aware of the importance of opportunity in education from a young age. Sparkman said he hopes to support students of all backgrounds to achieve the highest level of education they can.
“I want to make sure that we are providing every student that walks on our campus, regardless of the background they come from, the best opportunity that we can to change their life circumstances,” Sparkman said. “Fortunately, a lot of kids in our district come to us ready to learn. They come to us from two-parent, two-car garage, two-story homes and that’s awesome. For some of our kids, that is not the case.
“As long as I am principal at Big Horn High School, or as long as I would be superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1, we would never take for granted the opportunities that we are charged with to make a difference in the lives of our kids every day,” Sparkman continued.
In five years, Sparkman said he sees himself either as the SCSD1 superintendent or continuing to be the principal of BHHS. Sparkman said education is a collaborative effort that requires the focus and care of each and every cog in the wheel.
“I don’t think that the superintendent is more valuable than a bus driver. I don’t think that a counselor is more valuable than a teacher. I don’t think that a teacher is more valuable than a parent,” Sparkman said. “We all serve an important role that comes back to supporting student achievement.”
The two remaining candidates for SCSD1 superintendent will speak at community forums next week. Candidate Jeff Jones will present Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. at BHHS and 7 p.m. at Tongue River High School. Chad Bourgeois will present Wednesday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. at BHHS and 7 p.m. at TRHS.
