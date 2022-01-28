SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department officers arrested Matthew Jojola, 34, of Sheridan for burglary and interference with a peace officer Wednesday afternoon.
At 2:05 p.m. Jan. 26, SPD officers responded to a burglary in progress at 937 Sugarland Drive, The Woods Interior Flooring America storefront, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said in a press release Thursday.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers spoke to a witness, who reported that a male subject stole from the storefront’s register and offered a detailed description of the subject, Ringley said.
Officers located Jojola, who matched the witness’ description, approximately two blocks from the crime scene, holding a large wad of cash in his hands. Further investigation determined Jojola allegedly stole $357.75 from the flooring store, Ringley said.
Ringley praised witnesses at the scene for providing “excellent information” to SPD and for not escalating the situation.