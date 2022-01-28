Woods_MO 001.jpg
Buy Now

The Woods Flooring America storefront welcomes customers Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Sheridan Police Department officers arrested Matthew Jojola for burgling The Woods Flooring America Wednesday.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department officers arrested Matthew Jojola, 34, of Sheridan for burglary and interference with a peace officer Wednesday afternoon. 

At 2:05 p.m. Jan. 26, SPD officers responded to a burglary in progress at 937 Sugarland Drive, The Woods Interior Flooring America storefront, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said in a press release Thursday. 

Upon arrival at the scene, officers spoke to a witness, who reported that a male subject stole from the storefront’s register and offered a detailed description of the subject, Ringley said. 

Officers located Jojola, who matched the witness’ description, approximately two blocks from the crime scene, holding a large wad of cash in his hands. Further investigation determined Jojola allegedly stole $357.75 from the flooring store, Ringley said. 

Ringley praised witnesses at the scene for providing “excellent information” to SPD and for not escalating the situation.

Tags

Recommended for you