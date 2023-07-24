SHERIDAN — August is drawing in quickly and with it, hotter, drier weather, meaning pet owners may need to be extra vigilant of caring for their pets in the way of providing plenty of water and shade, avoiding certain practices and being mindful of plants that could pose a threat to their pets.
The most common mistake called into the Sheridan Police Department is people leaving their pets, particularly dogs, in hot cars, according to Community Service Officer Ed Boone. Boone said the interior of a car can become extremely hot in a much shorter amount of time than people may think, risking the health and safety of any pet left inside within minutes.
“We see a lot of people leaving their dogs in vehicles to go into stores for a short amount of time. Especially on hot days, the temperature can climb very quickly and you’re always in there longer than you think you’re going to be,” Boone said.
Leaving pets in cars during hot days is not only a risk to the animal, Boone said, but can also pose a $565 fine and a mandatory court appearance for animal cruelty. On hot summer days, Boone said the best course of action for pets and their owners is to leave pets at home.
The heat can pose a risk at home, too, said Rachel Kristiansen, executive director at Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue. Animals should only be left outside if they have access to plenty of shade and cool, fresh water. The lack of one or both of those things can quickly cause dehydration and other heat related health issues, Kristiansen said.
“Animals are just like us, we can get very dehydrated when we’re hot because we don’t realize it’s happening until it’s too late. We don’t always feel thirsty when we’re outside and it’s hot and the same thing goes for animals,” Kristiansen said. “They’re out there running around, they’re doing their thing and then they get dehydrated and it can be hard to turn that around.”
Ensuring provided water is cool, fresh and clean can incentivize pets to drink it, Kristiansen said. Just like humans, animals feel less inclined to drink warm water when it’s hot outside.
Boone said examples of adequate shade to provide for animals include large trees and enclosures like dog houses. While cats are typically pretty skilled at finding cool places to hide from the sun, Kristiansen said it’s important to make absolutely sure they have shade available to them.
When left out in the sun with no access to shade, Kristiansen said animals can suffer sunburns, which can lead to skin cancer. Pets with light fur colors are especially susceptible to burning in the sun and might need to be protected with pet friendly sunscreen prescribed by a veterinarian.
While it is illegal in Sheridan to allow cats outside of one’s yard, Kristiansen said cats can get safe outside time with close supervision and tools like harnesses and tethers. When providing outside time for cats, Kristiansen said it’s important to research plants and flowers cats could come in contact with to ensure they aren’t poisonous. Many common summer garden staples such as lilies and tulips are extremely deadly to cats. Commonly used chemicals like insecticides, rodent poisons and fertilizers can also pose a threat to animals spending time outside.
Hydration can be supplemented for pets, particularly cats, with wet food, Kristiansen said. Cats evolved to receive the bulk of their hydration from what they eat.
“[People] think. ‘I don’t want to spoil my cat with wet food,’ but they didn’t evolve to eat dry kibble. They evolved to eat mice and rats and birds and things like that to get their moisture, so evolutionarily, cats are not designed to consume a lot of water,” Kristiansen said. “They don’t drink enough to actually fully hydrate their kidneys on any given day, so when you give them wet food to supplement that moisture, it actually is really good for them.”
With hotter summer temperatures, Kristiansen said it’s imperative for pet owners to use common sense when it comes to outdoor activities. If the temperature feels uncomfortable for a person, it likely feels uncomfortable for pets.
