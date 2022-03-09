SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department has established a safe exchange location consisting of two marked parking spots in front of the department headquarters.
The goal of the space, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said, is to provide a safe place for people to conduct child custody exchanges or goods bought and sold in private party sales, such as transactions conducted via classified ads or online.
Ringley said the location’s position in front of the police department, within view of SPD security cameras and Main Street traffic, should ensure parties act appropriately during the transaction.
“We would expect people [who] would meet in the spaces would be cognizant of their location,” Ringley said.
LouAnn Larsen, visitation coordinator at Compass Center for Families, said SPD’s safe exchange location could be a boon for local family custody exchanges.
Larsen said Compass provides services to families involved with the Wyoming Department of Family Services and “self-referrals,” or families that come to Compass of their own volition, at several levels of supervision. The lowest level of supervision at Compass is custodial exchanges, in which Compass staff facilitate the transfer of a child between two custodial adults.
Although the exchanges involve the lowest level of Compass supervision, Larsen explained they can nonetheless be volatile. Emotions run high, and families often request Compass’ services because they cannot or cannot safely orchestrate exchanges on their own, Larsen said.
SPD’s new safe exchange location could provide another place for families to conduct custody exchanges. Although some families can organize custody exchanges at home, school or other public locations like a gas station or grocery store, Larsen said other families require additional security and support during the exchange process due to a history of domestic violence, anger issues or other challenges.
“I think a lot more families are going to use it,” Larsen said.
Because of the fraught nature of these exchanges, Larsen said she’s been sending families to the police department to conduct custody exchanges for years when Compass is closed or otherwise unable to supervise exchanges.
Larsen said the newly-dedicated space also demonstrates SPD’s commitment to ensuring folks engaged in interchanges are safe throughout that process. By establishing this space, Larsen said SPD is making a clear and public commitment to remaining aware of people parked in those two spots and ensuring their safety.
“I am just thrilled that they’re focused on that,” Larsen said.