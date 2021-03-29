SHERIDAN — Law enforcement is actively investigating an incident deriving from an initial burglary in progress that resulted in gunfire.
At approximately 5 a.m. March 28, the Sheridan Police Department received a report of a burglary in progress at Hando’s Service Center at 2524 Heartland Drive
The reporting party, who was driving to the business, told police dispatch that he was watching a burglary in progress on his web-based security system. SPD officers responded to the scene.
The reporting party arrived at the scene before SPD officers. The reporting party discovered a car parked on the property. The reporting party, who was armed with a handgun, confronted the driver. The driver exited the car and allegedly discharged some type of pepper-based self-defense spray at the reporting party.
The driver reentered the car and drove away. The reporting party fired his gun at the car, striking it several times.
Officers discovered the unoccupied car a short distance away from the scene. The car, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, had been reported as stolen in Hardin, Montana.
Evidence in the car indicated to detectives the occupants were engaged in a string of burglaries. Investigators did not observe any signs that any of the suspects were struck by gunfire.
Reviews of surveillance systems revealed the suspects were dressed in dark clothing and were wearing ski masks. The suspects fled on foot toward the interstate.
SPD reminds residents to secure all property and buildings and encourage people to wait for police arrival and not to confront suspects unless there is an immediate risk of serious bodily injury or death.
This incident is under investigation.