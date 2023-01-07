SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department is investigating a double homicide.
Bodies of an adult female and a juvenile male were discovered Friday night around 6:52 p.m. in a single family mobile home dwelling at 1511 Mydland Road No. 138. The cause of the deaths appear to be homicide with a firearm. The initial follow-up investigation revealed one suspect who was found to be dead in Colorado. There is no danger to the community, according to a press release from Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley.
SPD officers were initially dispatched to the residence after the reporting party told police the home had a water leak and that attempts to contact the residence were not successful. Officers breached the door to the residence after determining exigent circumstances existed, the press release said.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab will process the scene. No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation. The victim identities will not be released until all necessary family notifications have been made.