File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department is investigating a double homicide.

Bodies of an adult female and a juvenile male were discovered Friday night around 6:52 p.m. in a single family mobile home dwelling at 1511 Mydland Road No. 138. The cause of the deaths appear to be homicide with a firearm. The initial follow-up investigation revealed one suspect who was found to be dead in Colorado. There is no danger to the community, according to a press release from Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley.

