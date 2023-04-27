Sheridan Police Department building spd stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department received 27 calls to dispatch Tuesday morning from concerned citizens regarding two males seen walking down Main Street, wearing what appeared to be body armor and carrying rifles in a low ready position, according to SPD Capt. Tom Ringley.

The calls began to come in at 11:33 a.m. when several community members were concerned by the men’s attire and the way in which they were carrying their rifles, not slung over their shoulders but held below the waist and perpendicular to the ground in a low ready position, Ringley said.

