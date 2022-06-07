Sheridan Police Department building spd stock
SPD received reports of the theft of more than $50,000 of copper construction supplies. 

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department received a report of the theft of a trailer containing a large amount of copper construction materials from a Sheridan College campus job site Sunday, SPD Capt. Tom Ringley announced Monday. 

Upon arriving on the scene, SPD officers found a 26-foot double-axle trailer belonging to Powder River Heating and Cooling was stolen from the scene, Ringley said. 

Although the trailer was recovered Monday morning, a large quantity of copper — worth at least $50,000 — was missing from the trailer. 

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Lt. James Hill at 307-672-2413.

